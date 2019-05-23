Walmart has employed more than 7,000 veterans in Virginia through the ‘Veterans Welcome Home Commitment'

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ7) - Along with 7,000 hires of former service members in Virginia alone, the overall total of veterans hired through the "Veterans Welcome Home Commitment" initiative since 2013 tops 226,000, according to a recent press release.
Now in its sixth year of activity, "The Veterans Welcome Home Commitment guarantees a job offer to any eligible, honorably discharged U.S. veteran," according to that same release. While this is a tremendous statistic on its own, the effect that this program has goes far beyond just that.
Walmart holds military spouses just as high, and is celebrating a specific plan to bring them on board as well that was announced in 2018 called the “Military Spouse Career Connection.”
According to the press release, “To date, Walmart has hired nearly 6,000 military spouses.”
This is further supported by the “Hire Heroes’ Serving Spouses Program, a career coaching program tailored specifically to military spouses who face unique barriers to employment such as frequent moves, child care challenges while a spouse is deployed and having to re-obtain certifications that don’t transfer from state to state.”
