Virginia for wine lovers? Carytown Kroger tops chain’s wine sales

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginians are stocking up on wine when they shop at Kroger.
The grocery store chain released sales figures for wine at stores in its Mid-Atlantic region, and eight of the top 10 are in Virginia with four in the Richmond area.
The Kroger on W. West Cary Street in Richmond has sold more wine so far this year than any other Kroger in the region, which covers Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.
Kroger stores on Willow Lawn Drive in Richmond (No. 5), Midlothian Turnpike in Midlothian (No. 6) and Polo Parkway in Midlothian (No. 7) also placed in the top 10 for the entire Mid-Atlantic region, which includes more than 100 stores.
The best-selling types of wine are Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet Sauvignon, Moscato and Merlot.
