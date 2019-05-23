1 injured when tractor-trailer hauling wood chips overturns on I-95

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a tractor-trailer hauling wood chips overturned in a three-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 near Chippenham Parkway.
The tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker 67 blocking all northbound lanes and spilling a load across all travel lanes and both shoulders. Traffic was able to get by on the right shoulder.
Police say two cars crashed and one of them hit the tractor-trailer truck, which lost control and overturned.
Southbound traffic was also impacted as the crash closed one lane.
Backups stretched several miles in both directions.
Police say in addition to the one person taken to the hospital others were treated on the scene.
A hazmat unit helped clean up spilled diesel fuel.
