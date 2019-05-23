Thomas Dale’s Chris Tyree verbally commits to Notre Dame

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Thomas Dale’s Chris Tyree received his first offer from a Power Five conference school before he had even played a down of high school football. His recruiting process ended on Thursday afternoon.
Tyree verbally committed to Notre Dame, choosing the Fighting Irish over his other finalists, Alabama and Oklahoma. The running back and defensive back received 32 Division I offers and was recruited to play running back in South Bend.
“I felt the most comfortable there,” Tyree said of Notre Dame. “Just being around campus I felt really comfortable. It’s a family atmosphere there, I have really good relationships with the coaches there also and the teammates, so I just felt really comfortable around campus.”
Tyree was high profile before he even suited up in a varsity uniform for the Knights. He got an offer from Virginia Tech during the summer prior to his freshman season, after attending a camp in Blacksburg. Since then, it’s been various programs battling for his services, so the end of the recruiting road is not disappointing to the Thomas Dale junior.
“It’s felt like forever,” Tyree said of the process. “It’s been a longtime coming. I mean I was pretty much ready to get it done with, but I wanted to make sure it was the right choice for me.”
While he was considering Notre Dame among other schools, he leaned on one of his close friends who also plays for the Fighting Irish, L.C. Bird product Jalen Elliott. Elliott is a rising senior safety who is one of just 35 players nationwide to record at least four interceptions in 2018.
“I would give a lot of credit to Jalen Elliot. He’s like a big brother to me. Just him being real with me and answering any questions without... he told the truth the whole time.”
With his college decision now out of the way, Tyree can now put sole focus on his senior season, where he hopes to lead the Knights to their first state title in a decade.
“It means a lot. Now I can focus on my teammates and actually focus on winning the state championship my senior year.”
