Showtime series starring Ethan Hawke to be filmed in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready for another taste of Hollywood in Central Virginia!
Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony nominee Ethan Hawke will be starring in the Showtime series “The Good Lord Bird” that will be filmed in Central Virginia this summer.
“'The Good Lord Bird’ will be a fantastic showcase of all that our Commonwealth has to offer,” said Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday. “Virginia has emerged as a popular destination for lucrative film and television productions, a hard-earned reflection of our film-friendly atmosphere, talented workers, and unparalleled scenery.”
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the series “is told from the point of view of Onion, an enslaved teenager who joins Brown during the time of Bleeding Kansas, eventually participating in the famous 1859 raid on the Army depot at Harpers Ferry. Brown’s raid failed to initiate the slave revolt he intended, but is often cited as the instigating event that started the Civil War.”
This announcement is the second major project to film in Virginia this year. A “Walking Dead” spinoff will also be filmed in Virginia this summer.
“Virginia’s film, television, and new media industries continue to develop every year,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We look forward to the significant benefit that this continued growth will have for the Virginia economy.”
For information about Virginia’s film production industry, visit the Virginia Film Office website.
