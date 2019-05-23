News to know for May 23: Severe storms likely Thursday; Petersburg tractor-trailer fire; Deadly tornadoes hit Midwest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The week is coming to an end, and so is clear weather.
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day, with severe storms likely in the evening.
The most likely time for storms in Central Virginia will be 5 to 9 p.m.
A tractor-trailer carrying several cars caught fire in Petersburg on Wednesday night.
Petersburg fire crews contained the flames as Virginia State Police directed traffic on scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Tornadoes touched down in Jefferson City, Mo. Wednesday night, causing three deaths and leaving many people trapped in their homes.
“Across the state, Missouri’s first responders once again responded quickly and with strong coordination as much of the state dealt with extremely dangerous conditions that left people injured, trapped in homes, and tragically led to the death of three people,” Governor Mike Parson said. “I want our responders and all the neighbors who acted selflessly to help their neighbors to know how much their heroic efforts are appreciated by all Missourians.”
Petersburg police are searching for the suspect behind an attempted abduction.
Police say the man came inside the JSOJ apartments, picked up a 2-year-old and tried to walk out.
Anyone with any information on the incident should contact Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.
The investigation into Gov. Ralph Northam’s racist yearbook photo has been ruled “inconclusive.”
Eastern Virginia Medical School hired Richmond-based law firm McGuireWoods to investigate the origins of the photo.
McGuireWoods announced at a press conference on Wednesday it could not determine the people in the photo dressed in blackface and Ku Klux Klan garb.
A former Chesterfield school clinic aide was arrested and charged with stealing Adderall prescribed to students.
Caitlin Poytress, 39, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with three counts of child endangerment, possession of a schedule II drug, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug, possession with intent to distribute and schedule IV drug and three counts of petit larceny.
