New Richmond restaurant has 14 violations in recent inspection

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A popular new Richmond hotspot and a coffee shop.
Brunch on West Main in Richmond has been open since the beginning of the year; it’s run by the same owners of Lunch and Supper, which are located in Scotts Addition.
In its most recent inspection, Brunch had five priority violations, seven priority foundation violations and two core violations. The inspector found raw food stored over ready to eat foods in the fridge, bacon being held at the wrong temperature, and no handwashing sink behind the cook line or in the dishwashing area.
“There were a bunch of little things that we were able to fix, but they caught it in the moment and we did our best to make it a learning experience out of it,” said the restaurant’s General Manager Jaclyn Beasley.
She even agreed to show NBC12 around the space, which used to be the Starlight Diner.
Beasley showed some of the fixed violations back in the kitchen. The manager says she expects the next inspection to go much smoother.
Next up, is what happened at Captain Buzzy’s Beanery.
Earlier this month, NBC12 tried reaching out after a recent inspection showed 13 violations. It turns out the beanery was switching owners. Brian and Tash Colgrove took over the building at the beginning of May.
“We were not aware that it was that bad,” said Brian Colgrove.
They say this will stay a coffee shop, but will get a new name: the River Bend Coffee Company.
“People like this place and they like some of the workers,” said Brian.
The couple says they’ve worked hard to make it better.
“There’s been a lot of hours scrubbing it already, even though it’s all dusty again, a lot of cleaning a lot of scrubbing painting."
The new coffee shop will need to be re-inspected before it opens.
The Colgroves are hoping to have it up and running mid-June.
