Man arrested, charged in double homicide in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department says a 33-year-old man faces two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Joseph Darnell Wooden and Alexander Allen III last year.
Police say Jamonte C. Brothers, of Hopewell, was arrested Wednesday in the August killings and also charged with two counts of abduction and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Wooden, 31, and Allen, 23, were found shot to death on Aug. 21 near the Davisville-Bland apartment community.
Brothers was arrested without incident by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and transported to Riverside Regional Jail.
“The arrest of this violent offender was made possible by both the critical information received from our citizens, as well as, the coordinated and vigilant investigative effort by detectives," said Detective Sgt. Trevor Terry.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lead Detective Benjamin Ransom at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.
“This case is by no means closed with the arrest of Mr. Brothers. Our detectives continue to investigate and gather evidence against others directly or indirectly involved in the deaths of both Mr. Wooden and Mr. Allen,” said Detective Lt. Paul Intravia.
