Forecast: Temperatures well above average next 7 days

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. It’ll be our first mid 90′s day of the year and near record breaking. Take precautions to stay cool! Partly sunny and hot with an isolated storm possible during the evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index will feel like the upper 90s. Record is 94° set back in 1991. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)