Forecast: Temperatures well above average next 7 days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday brings an isolated strong to severe storm threat while most areas stay dry.
THURSDAY EVENING: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Isolated strong storm possible. There is a low end severe threat with damaging wind gusts and large hail the main threats. Northern Virginia has a higher (slight-risk) severe threat. Lows in the upper 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and hot with lower humidity! Highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. It’ll be our first mid 90′s day of the year and near record breaking. Take precautions to stay cool! Partly sunny and hot with an isolated storm possible during the evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index will feel like the upper 90s. Record is 94° set back in 1991. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 10%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. Heat index mid to upper 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.
