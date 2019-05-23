Chesterfield man faces multiple dog fighting, animal cruelty charges

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says a 47-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with seven counts of dog fighting and seven counts of animal cruelty.
Police say at 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 28, Animal Services officers responded to the 4300 block of Bridgewood Road for a report that a man was fighting dogs.
“Animal Services officers seized seven dogs that were at the residence; all of the dogs appeared to have previous injuries consistent with dog fighting,” the Chesterfield Police Department said in a news release.
According to the search warrant, the housing for the dogs was consistent with dog fighting.
The search warrant showed that dogs were secured with heavy chains, and kept at a distance so they could not touch each other.
After a months-long investigation, police arrested Shawn D. Carter, of Chesterfield, and charged him with the dog fighting and animal cruelty charges.
During the investigation, Carter’s girlfriend told officers that her boyfriend used the dogs to breed them for fighting.
The officers were shown medication, syringes, an IV bag of fluids, wound care products, a weight system and several items consistent with dog fighting.
Five of the seven dogs had to be euthanized, according to the warrant. One had a liver problem and died at the shelter.
One of the digs was able to be rescued.
Additional items taken from the home included dog medical supplies, medications, training items, storage units and supplies.
