Child Advocacy Center renamed to honor longtime Chesterfield judge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County renamed its Child Advocacy Center to honor a longtime judge.
Davis Child Advocacy Center is named in honor of retired Judge Bonnie C. Davis.
The center located on Iron Bridge Road originally opened in 2018 and provides a safe environment for victims of abuse to share their stories.
Judge Davis worked for the Chesterfield County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for 33 years and has served the community of Chesterfield for 39.
The Chesterfield native says children who have suffered abuse or neglect need a neutral, comfortable, safe place to open up.
“It’s an absolute necessity to make sure these children are put at ease when they are interviewed and to make sure the interview only has to occur once," said Davis.
The Davis Child Advocacy Center is one of 18 in the state and since its opening has helped more than 300 children.
