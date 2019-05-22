Brunswick County Schools to offer free breakfast, lunch to all students next school year

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools announced on Wednesday that beginning in the 2019-2020 school year, students at all BCS schools will receive free breakfast and lunch.
The district is transitioning into the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture under its National School Lunch Program.
According to the USDA’s website, CEP allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.
“Schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)," the USDA’s website stated.
No enrollment is necessary and no paperwork has to be filled out.
“Hurricane Florence’s impact on our students and families put the district in a position where this is possible due to the number of affected households,” Brunswick County Schools officials said in a statement. “We sincerely hope this helps each and every family still recovering from the devastating impact of last year’s natural disaster.”
