Bank of America volunteers build playground in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of Bank of America volunteers skipped out on the comfort of their air conditioned offices Thursday to help the children of Mosby Court.
Employees have been building a new playground near Coalter Street complete with new equipment, a new picnic area and a learning trail. The park will serve more than 700 children who live in Mosby Court and the surrounding area.
“My day job pays the bills, but this is what I love doing,” Tobie Stanley, a vice president at Bank of America, said.
Bank of America volunteers expect to return to Mosby Court on Friday to continue work on the new playground.
An official ribbon cutting is set for Saturday, June 1.
