When travel insurance is important

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/WXIX) - When you plan your summer trip, of course you want everything to go smoothly.
But have you considered buying travel insurance, and do you know what’s covered and what’s not?
Travel insurance has become more popular in recent years, likely because of catastrophic damage from Hurricanes like Irma, Harvey and Michael. But even if you’re traveling to a landlocked destination it might be worth considering.
While your credit card may provide some coverage, it won’t cover all of the costs associated with an expensive trip.
Travel insurance will cost about 5 to 10% of the total trip cost depending on your plan.
If your trip costs $5,000, you’ll pay between $250 and $500 for that policy.
Policies typically cover things like cancelled flights, damage to hotels or condos and lost luggage.
Many will also cover emergency medical care or even medical evacuations if you become seriously injured or ill.
But it’s important to read the fine print because there are exclusions to many of these policies.
They may not cover an emergency due to a preexisting medical condition.
You also may not be able to cancel your trip, for instance if a hurricane’s already passed your destination and your hotel has not been deemed uninhabitable.
Travel insurance may not make sense for a weekend getaway or an inexpensive trip.
But if this is a big vacation or you are traveling abroad or to areas affected by hurricanes it might be worth considering.
