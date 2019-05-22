Tiger Woods’s niece, Cheyenne, tees off at Kingsmill

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The biggest names in women’s golf have convened at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg for the Pure Silk Championship this week. One of those last names is iconic in the sport, as a golfer looks to create her own legacy alongside a legendary family member.
Cheyenne Woods began golfing at a young age. Neither of her parents were golfers, but her grandfather is from whom she developed a love for the game.
“My grandpa got me my first set of clubs and I just fell in love with the game and have been playing since,” Woods recalled on Wednesday, prior to her Pro-Am round.
Earl Woods had a hand in starting another career as well, one of the greatest of all-time. Earl, who passed away in 2006, was not only Cheyenne’s grandfather, he was the father of Tiger Woods, her uncle. Cheyenne was able to pick his brain about certain aspects of golf growing up, but said she always learned more by observing him play the game.
“I learn a lot from watching him, from his work ethic and his practice and then watching him compete and how he’s able to just turn it on,” she said of her uncle.
Tiger won his first Masters championship about the time Cheyenne was starting out in golf, providing an instant role model in the family, and showing her that her LPGA dreams were possible.
“As a seven year old girl it’s just very cool to watch somebody in your family on TV succeeding at the level,” Cheyenne said. “For me it was a huge motivator, huge inspiration and it showed me what was possible.”
Last month, Cheyenne got the chance to see her uncle at the top of the game once again. She was playing at a tournament in Hawaii the moment Tiger won his fifth Masters title, but learned of his triumph during her round. The younger Woods says that this latest green jacket shows that Tiger is still the best in the world.
“Through the surgeries, through the breaks and through everything, he can come back and win at Augusta National. I think it was one of the greatest moments in sports history and I know it’s something we’ll all remember."
Cheyenne is now in her fifth season on the LPGA Tour, seeking her first tournament win at that level. She has two top ten finishes in her career, placing as high as sixth. She knows her last name will be a talking point as long as she’s in golf, but that seems OK with her, as she looks to write her own story.
“I’m excited to be out here playing this week and through my career I’ve just learned to do my own thing and this is what I love to do.”
Woods tees off on Thursday morning at 7:48 in first round action at Kingsmill. The first tee times are at 7:15.
