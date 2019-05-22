‘One of the worst cases in years’: Caroline County parents arrested, charged with child abuse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Caroline County mother and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged with several child abuse related charges.
According to the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Ashley Karam and 39-year-old Edward Childs were arrested Tuesday afternoon.
Sunday, a neighbor called 9-1-1, after a 7-year-old boy walked to their house alone, with visible injuries and asked for help. Along with the Sheriff’s office, VA State Police Troopers, the Caroline Department of Social Services and Caroline County Fire-Rescue personnel responded to the scene. The little boy was taken by a rescue squad to the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.
The Sheriff’s Office is calling it a “disturbing case,” one of the worst they have seen in years. Investigators confirm there were signs the child may have been tied up, and say he also had cuts, scratches and bruises.
Karam and Childs have been charged with abduction and kidnapping, aggravated malicious wounding, abuse and neglect of children, cruelty and injury to children and failure to secure medical attention to an injured child.
As soon as the suspected abuse was reported to law enforcement, The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office says social services was involved, and all of the children in the home with the 7-year-old boy were immediately removed from the home, and placed in protective custody. The Sheriff’s Office says they remain in protective custody with the Caroline County Department of Social Services. They could not confirm how many other children were in the home.
The investigation is ongoing. Online records show both Karam and Childs are being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.
If you can provide information about this case, contact Investigator M. J. Humphreys at (804) 633-3497.
You can also remain anonymous, by calling a tip line at (804) 633-1133 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780- 1000. You can also text your information to CRIMES (274637), using the keyword “iTip” or send us your tip online at www.780-1000.com.
