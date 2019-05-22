News to know for May 22: Fatal I-95 South crash; 2 seriously injured in tree crash; Northam yearbook investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Hump Day!
Wednesday’s weather will be pleasant, with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the upper 70s.
Hot weather is set to return this weekend, with a low chance for storms Thursday.
A fatal tractor-trailer crash has left lanes of Interstate 95 South closed Wednesday morning.
Virginia State Police say a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when it hit an abandoned vehicle on the right shoulder. The man driving the truck ran off the road right, overturning in the woods with the cab of the truck catching fire. The driver died at the scene.
The crash investigation is ongoing, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team.
A crash in Chesterfield County has left two people seriously injured.
The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Coalboro Road.
The two people inside the car were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Eastern Virginia Medical School will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to announce results of an investigation into racist pictures in its yearbook.
The school launched an investigation after a photo on Gov. Ralph Northam’s page in the 1984 yearbook showed one person in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan garb.
The news conference will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Convicted killer Jesse Matthew Jr. has been transferred to Sussex State Prison following a cancer diagnosis.
The prison has a secure unit where inmates can receive medical treatment.
Matthew pleaded guilty to killing Morgan Harrington and Hannah Graham, and made an Alford plea to a sexual assault in Fairfax County.
Mayor Levar Stoney is holding community office hours for all nine council districts.
Mayor Levar Stoney is holding community office hours for all nine council districts.
“Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.” - Maya Angelou
