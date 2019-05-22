Mayor Stoney jumps behind drive-thru to promote McDonald’s hiring event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney stopped by a southside McDonald's and took a turn behind the drive-thru Wednesday to help promote the food chain’s summer hiring event.
McDonald's plans to hire 650 people for the summer at Richmond-area locations. Many new hires may be eligible for McDonald’s "Archways to Opportunity” program, which provides tuition assistance to colleges, universities and trade schools.
Tuition assistance could be up to $2,500. For many employees, that means achieving a dream they never thought was possible
"I probably never would have thought about going back to college if it wasn't for the all careers program. It wasn't in for foreseeable future at all. I never thought about it, until the opportunity was presented to me...and I thought about it and I said, ‘okay this is easy, I can make this work.’" Archways to Opportunity participant Keita Thomas said.
