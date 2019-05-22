Mayor Stoney announces dates for community office hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney is holding community office hours for all nine council districts.
The dates, times and locations for each of the districts are listed below.
2nd District - Thursday, June 6, 2019 at G.W. Carver Elementary school at 6:30 p.m. 1101 W Leigh St.
5th District - Monday, June 17, 2019 at Randolph Community Center at 6:30 p.m. 1415 Grayland Ave.
7th District - Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Peter Paul Development Center at 6:30 p.m. 1708 N 22nd St.
8th District - Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Oakgrove - Bellmeade Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. 2409 Webber Ave.
6th District - Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Richmond Public Main Library at 6:30 p.m. 101 E Franklin St.
4th District - Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Huguenot Community Center at 6:30 p.m. 7945 Forest Hill Ave.
1st District - Thursday, July 15, 2019 at Mary Munford Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. 211 Westmoreland Ave.
3rd District - Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Pine Camp Community Center at 6:30 p.m. 4901 Old Brook Rd.
9th District - Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Southside Community Center at 6:30 p.m. 6255 Old Warwick Rd.
If you have any need for language access accommodations like CART services, an assisted hearing device, a sign language interpreter, or other language interpreters, please send an email to RVAMayor@richmondgov.com or call the Office of the Mayor at (804) 646-7970 at least 5 business days before the event in your district.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.