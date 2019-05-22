Mayor Stoney announces dates for community office hours

Mayor Stoney announces dates for community office hours
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney during the 2019 State of the City address. (Source: NBC12)
By Victoria Doss | May 22, 2019 at 3:09 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 3:09 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney is holding community office hours for all nine council districts.

The dates, times and locations for each of the districts are listed below.

2nd District - Thursday, June 6, 2019 at G.W. Carver Elementary school at 6:30 p.m. 1101 W Leigh St.

5th District - Monday, June 17, 2019 at Randolph Community Center at 6:30 p.m. 1415 Grayland Ave.

7th District - Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Peter Paul Development Center at 6:30 p.m. 1708 N 22nd St.

8th District - Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Oakgrove - Bellmeade Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. 2409 Webber Ave.

6th District - Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Richmond Public Main Library at 6:30 p.m. 101 E Franklin St.

4th District - Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Huguenot Community Center at 6:30 p.m. 7945 Forest Hill Ave.

1st District - Thursday, July 15, 2019 at Mary Munford Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. 211 Westmoreland Ave.

3rd District - Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Pine Camp Community Center at 6:30 p.m. 4901 Old Brook Rd.

9th District - Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Southside Community Center at 6:30 p.m. 6255 Old Warwick Rd.

If you have any need for language access accommodations like CART services, an assisted hearing device, a sign language interpreter, or other language interpreters, please send an email to RVAMayor@richmondgov.com or call the Office of the Mayor at (804) 646-7970 at least 5 business days before the event in your district.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.