Man wanted in 2-year-old’s attempted abduction in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A community is on edge after a man attempted to abduct a 2-year-old in Petersburg Tuesday morning.
Petersburg Police say the man they’re looking for is believed to be in his mid-20s and is not related to the 2-year-old. In fact, the child’s mother doesn’t know the man who tried to take off with her child.
"That's a major problem,” neighbor Laura Cheek said.
A problem this community isn’t taking lightly.
“Why would you try to abduct a kid in the first place? That’s a child. That’s a 2-year-old. That child cannot fight for himself at all so why would you take that child in the first place or even try to take that child?” she asked.
It happened at the JSOJ apartments, which stands for Jefferson South of the James. Police say the man came inside of a an apartment unit, picked up a 2-year-old and tried to walk out. That’s when the child’s mother yelled, causing the suspect to run. What’s so alarming for many people who live here is the fact that so many children are playing outside on any given day.
"I watch all these kids in the afternoon,” Cheek says.
So she knows most of the children by name. Cheek’s furious to know someone would try to abduct a child.
"You should be able to let your kids go outside. Back in the day, we could go down the street and everything, your parents call you from down the street and you’ll come back and everything will be OK,” Kristen Morman said.
Now she just wants to know who the suspect is.
“Everybody has to be mindful of where their kids are at all times because people don’t have the best intentions,” Morman said.
"The kids will be in the house earlier than what they normally are,” Cheek said.
The man behind the attempted abduction has a beard. Police say he was wearing a red hat and a bright shirt at the time. If you know anything, call Crimes Solvers at 804-861-1212.
