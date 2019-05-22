Man wanted following Dollar General burglary

Man wanted following Dollar General burglary
Richmond police are looking for this man in connection with a burglary on Walmsley Boulevard. (Source: Richmond police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 22, 2019 at 11:16 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 11:16 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for a suspect in the burglary of a Dollar General store May 19.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Walmsley Boulevard and found the front door shattered.

Surveillance cameras captured images of a man breaking into the store, opening an unlocked case and stuffing cigarettes into a large tote bag.

The man left through the back of the store and was fled on foot toward Walmsley Boulevard.

The suspect is described as wearing a navy and white T-shirt, dark pants, black running shoes and had a white cloth tied on his head.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Richmond police are looking for this man in connection with a burglary on Walmsley Boulevard.
Richmond police are looking for this man in connection with a burglary on Walmsley Boulevard. (Source: Richmond police)

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.