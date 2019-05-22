Man wanted following Dollar General burglary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for a suspect in the burglary of a Dollar General store May 19.
Police were called to the 3900 block of Walmsley Boulevard and found the front door shattered.
Surveillance cameras captured images of a man breaking into the store, opening an unlocked case and stuffing cigarettes into a large tote bag.
The man left through the back of the store and was fled on foot toward Walmsley Boulevard.
The suspect is described as wearing a navy and white T-shirt, dark pants, black running shoes and had a white cloth tied on his head.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
