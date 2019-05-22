Tractor-trailer driver dies after truck overturns, catches fire on I-95 South

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - All southbound lanes on Interstate 95 are open after a fatal tractor-trailer crash occurred Wednesday morning.
Virginia State Police say a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when it hit an abandoned vehicle on the right shoulder.
The man driving the truck ran off the road right, overturning in the woods with the cab of the truck catching fire.
The driver died at the scene.
Richmond, Henrico Fire/EMS and VDOT are assisting with the scene.
Police say the tractor was carrying jars of spaghetti sauce. The Department of Agriculture has been notified.
The crash investigation is ongoing, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.