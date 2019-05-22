Hanover girls’ tennis team chases third consecutive state crown

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A tennis dynasty is brewing at Hanover High School, as the Hawks’ girls’ tennis team finds itself just three wins shy of another state championship.
Hanover has claimed the last two state crowns and, after winning the Region 4B championship, is now closing in on a third consecutive title. The Hawks are currently riding a 61-match winning streak that dates back to the beginning of the 2017 season.
While Lindsey Hein’s squad may have hoisted the championship trophy in each of the last two years, Hanover is also seeking its fifth straight trip to the state title match. The Hawks’ last defeat came at the hands of Midlothian in the 2016 state final, the fourth time the Trojans topped Hanover during the course of that season.
The consistent success certainly makes it easier for all the players to buy into Hein’s coaching, as the proof is in the exceptional results.
“They know what the expectation is because they’ve seen it last year and the year before that,” the seven year head coach said. “A lot of the girls have been a part of the state championships, part of the region championships, part of the big matches. They come into it with a lot of confidence because they know that they’ve done it before.”
“We go into every single match with the mindset that you might not win,” added senior Georgia Temple. “Going in not too confident, but not too unsure of yourself makes for a better match, makes for a better player.”
Hanover will host Great Bridge next Friday, May 31, in the Class 4 state quarterfinals.
