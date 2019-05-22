Group rallies to raise awareness of opioid crisis impacts on pain sufferers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A group gathered Wednesday afternoon on the steps of the state Capitol to hold a "Don't Punish Pain Rally."
Amy Withrow, of Louisa County, is a 35-year-old mother of three who suffers from an assortment of disorders, including fibromyalgia and Crohn's disease.
Withrow says due to the ongoing opioid epidemic, she's been unable to get certain pain medications.
She says the goal of these statewide rallies is to help the public understand that not everyone taking legally prescribed opioids is abusing the medication.
"Be compassionate, just be compassionate. Would you want to live in agony every single day, every single minute of your life,” Withrow said.
