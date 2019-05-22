Goochland native Verlander flirts with no-hitter in Tuesday win

HOUSTON, TX (WWBT) - Goochland native Justin Verlander has two career no-hitters to his name. Tuesday night found him nearly tallying a third, as his Astros battled the Chicago White Sox.
Verlander’s no-hit bid was broken up with one out in the seventh inning when Jose Abreu hit a solo home run. The pitcher would go onto throw eight innings of one-hit baseball, walking just one batter and striking out a season-high 12. He improved to 8-1 on the season and lowered his ERA to 2.24 in the process.
It’s been a hot start for Verlander, who has gone at least six innings in ten of his eleven starts. Opponents are batting just .143 against him and his 89 strikeouts rank second in all of Major League Baseball behind only teammate Garrett Cole.
Verlander’s two career no-hitters both came when he was a member of the Detroit Tigers. His first no-no was in June of 2007, a 4-0 win over the Brewers in the first ever no-hitter at Comerica Park in Detroit. His second was a 9-0 victory at Toronto in May of 2011, which still marks the largest margin of victory in a Tigers’ no-hitter.
The former Bulldog has helped fuel the Astros’ recent success. Houston has won 15 of its last 17 games and holds a commanding nine game lead in the American League West (at the time this article was published).
Verlander is scheduled to make his next start on Sunday when the Astros host the Red Sox.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.