Georgia man killed in crash on I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A man was killed in a crash on I-95 in Hanover County on May 21.
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the 96 mile marker of northbound I-95 at 12:20 p.m.
Police said a 1998 Chevrolet S10 driven by Robert E. Taylor, 78, of Brunswick, GA, was traveling northbound on I-95 in the center lane when the vehicle veered left and struck a 2014 Ford Mustang on the passenger side as it was traveling in the left lane. Both vehicles ran off the road to the left.
Taylor was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died.
A female passenger in the S10 was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and two occupants of the Mustang were were transported for treatment of minor injuries.
All four people involved were wearing seat belts.
The crash is under investigation.
