Forecast: First Alert to severe threat Thursday, hot weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pleasant for Wednesday evening through tonight, but hot weather returns beginning on Thursday.
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower or storm. Most areas stay dry. If any storms develop, there is a low end severe threat with damaging wind gusts and large hail the main threats. Lows near 60, highs upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows upper 60s to near 70, highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s
SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. It’ll be our first mid 90s day of the year, near record breaking heat. Take precautions to stay cool! Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. Heat index mid to upper 90s. Stray storm possible in the evening. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Could be as hot as Memorial Day. Lows upper 60s, highs low to mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 90s. Heat index mid to upper 90s.
