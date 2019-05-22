First Alert Weather Day for Thursday severe storm potential

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s now a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday’s low end potential of strong to severe thunderstorms.
The most likely time for any strong to severe storms on Thursday will be 5 to 9pm.
Storms will be isolated to scattered, which means not everyone will see them, but any storms that do develop have potential for damaging wind gusts and hail.
The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for much of Central Virginia including the City of Richmond and Henrico County, and a slight risk (2 out of 5) for Northern Virginia.
Storms may develop northwest of Richmond by 5pm and then move southeast. This what the radar could look like around 5pm Thursday.
This is what First Alert Doppler could look like at 6pm Thursday.
You can use the NBC12 First Alert Weather App to get watches and warnings and also track storms on an interactive radar. We will keep you posted on the storm threat.
