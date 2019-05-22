First Alert Weather Day: Record-setting heat possible Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as temperatures are likely to soar into the mid 90s. (This times out nicely with the first pool weekend of the summer for many neighborhoods)
Here’s the GFS computer model, forecasting 18° above average for Sunday afternoon. That would work out to a high of 98° which we think is too high. As of now, our forecast is 95°. You can see the big heat stretches up and down the east coast!
If we do hit 95° it’ll be a record.
Although there will be some humidity, it probably wont’ be brutal.
And this heat won’t be a one-day thing. We think temperatures will stay well above average through next week...while Denver gets late season snow, we are baking EARLIER than average and the heat looks to continue through early June.
