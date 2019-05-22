Chesterfield school clinic aide charged with stealing students’ Adderall

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A former Chesterfield County Public Schools clinic aide was arrested and charged with stealing Adderall prescribed to students.
Chesterfield police said a parent of a student at Clover Hill Elementary School reported her child’s medicine had been stolen while the child was a school May 21.
Caitlin Poytress, 39, of Chesterfield, was arrested the same day and charged with three counts of child endangerment, possession of a schedule II drug, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug, possession with intent to distribute and schedule IV drug and three counts of petit larceny.
Chesterfield Schools confirmed Poytress was taking Adderall from students and replacing it with over-the-counter medication.
Poytress began working for Chesterfield Schools in January 2019.
“The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority," Chesterfield Schools said in a statement. "These are very serious charges and the clinic aide will not be returning to our schools. The school division is working with Chesterfield Police on their investigation, and we continue to be in direct contact with the families of students who are involved.”
