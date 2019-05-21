Virginia Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a girl!
On May 20, the Virginia Zoo welcomed a 141 pound, almost six foot tall, Masai giraffe.
The new calf is the sixth to be born to mom, Imara and seventh for dad, Billy.
“We’re so excited to see the birth of the world’s tallest land mammal here at the Zoo,” said Executive Director Greg Bockheim. “This perfectly coincides with the addition of our life-size giraffe sculpture at the Zoo’s entrance which gives visitors the opportunity to feel the real-life scale of these magnificent creatures.”
Imara and her calf may remain indoors at the giraffe barn but have access to an outside holding yard. This will allow for the two to bond for a few weeks before being introduced to the exhibit.
Zoo visitors can still get a look at the new giraffe and mom through a viewing window inside the giraffe barn.
Naming rights of the calf will be auctioned off at the zoo’s annual Zoo to Do on June 1. Tickets can be bought in advance for $65 and bidding has already started at $500. Tickets can be purchased, here.
