US Marshals looking for murder suspect with ties to Virginia

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WWBT) - The United States Marshals have joined the search for a murder suspect who has ties to Virginia.
Gerald Rodo Spencer, 35, is wanted in connection to a murder that happened on April 6 in Charleston, West Virginia.
Law enforcement believe Spencer could still be in West Virginia but he may have left the state since he has personal ties to Hampton Roads and Newport News, along with parts of New York.
Spencer is described by a black male, 5-foot-11 and weighs 275 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his chest that reads “Ciana.” Marshals said he may be using the alias Gerard Strong and Gerard Hunter.
A cash reward is being offered for information that leads directly to his apprehension.
Anyone with information can call the U.S. Marshals Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.