Taekwondo instructor brings special lesson to students with autism

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Taekwondo instructor is taking the show on the road.
Instead of only teaching at his gym, Master Ribeiro is working with students at area schools, including those with disabilities.
His goal is to show the world that once you take the time to work with these students, they can do anything they set their minds to.
“We all talk about having a positive impact on the world, but I can actually say by spending time with these kids I’m having a positive impact. But more importantly, I can say that what I get from these kids is amazing, it’s the highlight of my day. To see them smile, to hear them cheer for each other and to see them grow and develop,” Master Ribeiro said.
