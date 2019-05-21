Richmond Alternative School is hosting school’s first ever prom

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students at the Richmond Alternative School are about to experience a night they’ll never forget.
“I feel special because this is the very first,” Kiarra Trimiew-Taggart said. “I’m kind of nervous, but at the same time I’m very excited. I’m excited about putting on my dress.”
For the first time in school’s history, Richmond Alternative School is hosting a prom to award students for their hard work and good grades throughout the year.
“If they’re doing well, we didn’t want to punish them," Executive Director Ray Strickland said. “They’ve earned the right to go to the prom and do what a normal kid would do.”
“It makes me feel good about myself,” ninth-grader Azariah Brooks said.
As we know, prom can rack up quite the bill, so the school partnered with several local organizations to take care of all costs for the students such as entry, food, transportation and clothing.
“I’m very bless for them up there and for them helping us because they didn’t have to do it,” Trimiew-Taggart said.
“We didn’t want a student to not attend a prom because they didn’t have the means to do so," Strickland said.
As students prepare for the big dance, school officials say this will be an emotional moment for them as well because they know the students’ stories.
"To see them happy, it will just give us a sense we are doing the right thing,” Strickland said.
“Everybody don’t always get second chances, but I believe that they should," Trimiew-Taggart said. “People aren’t bad, they just make bad decisions.”
The prom is scheduled for May 24.
