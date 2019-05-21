Missing Chesterfield man was last seen April 21

Bryan Austin Sebera. (Source: Chesterfield police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 21, 2019 at 3:10 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 3:10 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who was last seen April 21.

Bryan Austin Sebera, 28, of Chesterfield, left his residence on Esther Lane on April 21 in a red 1993 Honda Civic with Virginia license plate XMUGENX. Relatives reported Sebera missing May 7.

Sebera is described as a white male, 6-foot-3 weighing weighing 152 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black Levi’s jeans, orange ankle-length boots and an orange short-sleeve button-up shirt.

Sebera has tattoos on his left hand, left bicep and left upper arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

