Missing Chesterfield man was last seen April 21

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who was last seen April 21.
Bryan Austin Sebera, 28, of Chesterfield, left his residence on Esther Lane on April 21 in a red 1993 Honda Civic with Virginia license plate XMUGENX. Relatives reported Sebera missing May 7.
Sebera is described as a white male, 6-foot-3 weighing weighing 152 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black Levi’s jeans, orange ankle-length boots and an orange short-sleeve button-up shirt.
Sebera has tattoos on his left hand, left bicep and left upper arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
