Man in critical condition following Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in critical condition at an area hospital after a shooting in Gilpin Court.
Richmond police responded to the 1100 block of St. John Street just before 5 a.m. May 21 for a reported shooting and found the victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
