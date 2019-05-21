Man in critical condition following Richmond shooting

Man in critical condition following Richmond shooting
A man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in Richmond's Gilpin Court on May 21. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 21, 2019 at 2:25 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 2:26 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in critical condition at an area hospital after a shooting in Gilpin Court.

Richmond police responded to the 1100 block of St. John Street just before 5 a.m. May 21 for a reported shooting and found the victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.