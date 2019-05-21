GRTC bucks national trend with ridership increase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ridership for GRTC has increased 17 percent despite a national trend of lower mass transit use.
That increase represents more than 1 million riders across the GRTC network. The data is through April 2019.
Since it opened June 24, 2018, Pulse buses serve an average of about 7,000 people each weekday, which is double the goals for the bus system.
A pilot program with VCU students led to more than 100,000 riders in April, about half of which were on Pulse buses.
The second year of seasonal service to Kings Dominion also saw a boost in ridership from 2,832 in April 2018 to 4,471 in 2019. That represents a 58 percent increase.
GRTC will hold public meetings in June to gather feedback on proposed service updates for August 2019.
Dates and times are listed below:
Tuesday, June 4, 2019
5:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Southside Community Services Center, Room A
4100 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, VA 23224
Thursday, June 6, 2019
6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
East End Branch - Richmond Public Library
1200 N 25th St, Richmond, VA 23223
