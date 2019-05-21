Forecast: Mild Wednesday, hot again by the weekend

By Jim Duncan | May 21, 2019 at 3:59 AM EDT - Updated May 21 at 11:59 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cool and dry Wednesday, but turning hot again toward the weekend. Watching a low chance for storms Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low 60s, highs upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows upper 60s to near 70, highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. Heat index mid to upper 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs mid 90s. Heat index mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and not as hot. Lows upper 60s, highs mid to upper 80s.

