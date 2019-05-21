Probe into racist photo on Gov. Northam’s yearbook page inconclusive

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Eastern Virginia Medical School said Wednesday an investigation into racist pictures in its yearbook has ended without a conclusive result.
The school launched an investigation after a photo on Gov. Ralph Northam’s page in the 1984 yearbook showed one person in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe.
Northam initially seemed to confirm he was in the picture but later disputed his involvement.
The photo led to widespread calls for Northam’s resignation and revelations from other Virginia politicians’ pasts.
The school released a 55-page report Wednesday on the investigation.
The report, conducted by McGuireWoods, said EVMS published a student-run yearbook from 1976 to 2013 with “little to no oversight" by the school’s administration. Several photos featuring students in blackface were included during that run as well as “other content that could be offensive to women, minorities, certain ethnic groups, and others.”
The report said the investigation could not identify either of the people in the photo on Northam’s page and none of the people interviewed in the investigation provided personal knowledge of Northam’s participation in the photo.
The investigation also looked into whether the photo was placed on Northam’s page “in error” but could not “could not conclusively determine the origin of the Photograph.”
In a footnote, McGuireWoods said the passage of time had hindered its ability to complete the investigation.
“We acknowledge there is scant information on this subject thirty-five years after the fact,” the report said. “Memories fade over such a lengthy time period and we were unable to contact some individuals who may have relevant knowledge.”
The full report can be seen here.
McGuireWoods said it interviewed 50 people as part of the investigation, including former classmates, and also found no information that the photo was mistakenly placed on the page or where it came from.
The NAACP responded saying it does not feel the investigation was impartial.
In a statement, Northam said he made himself available for interviews and said he is not in the picture.
“I am not in the racist and offensive photo that appears under my name in the 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook,” the statement said.
The Republican Party of Virginia renewed its call for Northam’s resignation, saying its position is “unwavering."
The governor’s full statement is below:
“I have cooperated with Richard Cullen and his team over the course of their investigation, both by making myself available for interviews and by turning over the findings of my private inquiry into the matter. I am not in the racist and offensive photo that appears under my name in the 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook.
“That being said, I know and understand the events of early February and my response to them have caused hurt for many Virginians and for that, I am sorry. I felt it was important to take accountability for the photo’s presence on my page, but rather than providing clarity, I instead deepened pain and confusion.
“In visits with local leaders across the Commonwealth, I have engaged in frank and necessary dialogue on how I can best utilize the power of the governor’s office to enact meaningful progress on issues of equity and better focus our administration’s efforts for the remainder of my term. That conversation will continue, with ensuing action, and I am committed to working to build a better and more equitable Virginia for all who call it home.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.