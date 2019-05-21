Cashier stops scam victim buying Google Play cards

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A cashier stopped a man attempting to buy Google Play cards as part of a financial scam.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a man reported receiving a call May 20 from someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration who told him he needed a new Social Security number and that he would have to switch bank accounts.
The caller instructed the victim to put all his money on Google Play cards.
While in a store purchasing the cards, he told the cashier what had happened and the cashier told him it was part of a scam.
The victim received another phone call saying he would be arrested if he did not get the Google Play cards and reported the incident to the sheriff’s office.
The incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.