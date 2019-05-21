Beach officials urge caution after Portuguese man o’ war discovered on Hilton Head beach

Shore Beach Service says that when one washes up, usually more follow. But a Shore Beach Service said they’re not all that common on Hilton Head’s beach. Their focus right now is making sure people are aware of other marine life thriving in the shallows, and that’s stingrays. From the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, the sightings of Portuguese man o’ war happens from time to time. If you see one, you’re asked to tell beach services and do not touch it.