Beach officials urge caution after Portuguese man o’ war discovered on Hilton Head beach

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Warmer water and an onshore wind could bring in more than vacationers to beaches in our area this Memorial Day weekend, which is why one beach service in the Lowcountry wants beachgoers to watch where they step.
Shore Beach Services posted a picture of a Portuguese man o’ war that washed up on the beach on Monday.
Man o’ war’s are related to jellyfish, and can deliver a painful sting. The post says this was the only one they’ve seen. However, where there’s one, more are usually in the same area.
Shore Beach Service says that when one washes up, usually more follow. But a Shore Beach Service said they’re not all that common on Hilton Head’s beach. Their focus right now is making sure people are aware of other marine life thriving in the shallows, and that’s stingrays. From the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, the sightings of Portuguese man o’ war happens from time to time. If you see one, you’re asked to tell beach services and do not touch it.
To learn more about the Portuguese man o’ war, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.