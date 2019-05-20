$10,000 reward offered for bank robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A $10,000 reward has been issued by the FBI for a man suspected of robbing a bank at gunpoint while wearing a safety vest.
Chesterfield police are searching for the man they say robbed Call Federal Credit Union bank on Hull Street Road just before 5 p.m. May 20.
Officers said the man went into the bank, displayed a firearm to the teller and demanded money. He got away with an undisclosed amount.
The suspect is described as a black male, 25-35 years old, with a thin build and some facial hair. Police said he was wearing “sunglasses, blue jeans, a grey shirt, grey hat, and a “work” style reflective vest with safety striping.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
