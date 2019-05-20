Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

4 easy steps to see radar more clearly on the NBC12 Weather App

New maps make it easier to track storms
By Andrew Freiden
Updated: May. 20, 2019 at 9:29 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The latest update to the NBC12 Weather app is a huge upgrade and something I’ve been waiting for!

Here are the steps to take to activate maps that will make it much easier to see where storms are on radar.

1) Download the NBC12 Weather app (Apple Store | Google Play) OR make sure your app is up-to-date.

2) Open the app, then click on the “radar” tab in the bottom right.

3: Click on the 3 vertical dots in the bottom right of the screen

4: At the bottom of the screen, you’ll have 3 choices of base maps. The app will default to “Satellite," which is better than it used to be but I think the “Dark” and “Light” choices make it easier to see radar data. Here’s the dark choice:

And here’s the “light” choice.

Both make it easier to see radar data. Here’s radar using the dark basemap. It’s a big improvement-- making it easier to see storms heading our way!

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Most Read

Mark and Sharie Winek and Brooke Winek.
Virginia man accused of killing 3 family members in Ca., kidnapping teen girl he ‘catfished’ online
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Monique Nicole Maharaj
Petersburg woman arrested in connection to shooting over the weekend
FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort...
Thousands of flights canceled Sunday after Thanksgiving

Latest News

Forecast: Dry Tuesday, rain likely Wednesday
Forecast: Sunshine Monday, rain returns Wednesday
Forecast: Rain likely and breezy Sunday
Forecast: Dry Saturday, rain returns Sunday
Forecast: Showers Friday morning then again Sunday