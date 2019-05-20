4 easy steps to see radar more clearly on the NBC12 Weather App

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The latest update to the NBC12 Weather app is a huge upgrade and something I’ve been waiting for!

Here are the steps to take to activate maps that will make it much easier to see where storms are on radar.

1) Download the NBC12 Weather app (Apple Store | Google Play) OR make sure your app is up-to-date.

2) Open the app, then click on the “radar” tab in the bottom right.

3: Click on the 3 vertical dots in the bottom right of the screen

4: At the bottom of the screen, you’ll have 3 choices of base maps. The app will default to “Satellite," which is better than it used to be but I think the “Dark” and “Light” choices make it easier to see radar data. Here’s the dark choice:

And here’s the “light” choice.

Both make it easier to see radar data. Here’s radar using the dark basemap. It’s a big improvement-- making it easier to see storms heading our way!

