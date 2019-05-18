What to know about Primary Tuesday in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s almost time for the 2019 primary elections in Virginia and here is everything you need to know for the day.
June 11 in Virginia.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. If a registered voter is in line by 7 p.m., they will be allowed to vote.
“There are 49 Republican primaries and 45 Democratic primaries being held in 73 of the 133 localities for Virginia House of Delegates, Virginia Senate and a number of local offices," according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
A couple of key races to watch:
- Sen. Rosalyn Dance facing a challenge from Joe Morrissey in Senate District 16.
- Democratic nominee for Henrico sheriff as Mike Wade steps down
For information all primaries and to see if there is one in your area, CLICK HERE.
The deadline to register was in May.
Virginia voters need a form of ID to vote, so bring one of these accepted forms.
- Virginia driver’s license
- Virginia DMV-issued photo ID
- United States passport
- Employer-issued photo ID
- Student photo ID issued by a school, college, or university located in Virginia (public or private)
- Other U.S. or Virginia government-issued photo ID (including veteran’s photo ID)
- Tribal enrollment or other tribal photo ID issued by one of the 11 tribes recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia
- Virginia voter photo ID card
OK, here is information directly from the Virginia Department of Elections:
- Online at: www.elections.virginia.gov/onlineregistration.
- Download a request for an absentee ballot at www.elections.virginia.gov/forms, print it, fill it out and mail it to their local voter registration office. You can find that mailing address of their local voter registration office at:www.elections.virginia.gov/LocalVRO. REQUESTS FOR AN ABSENTEE BALLOT BY MAIL MUST BE RECEIVED BY THE LOCAL VOTER REGISTRATION OFFICE BY 5 P.M. TUESDAY, JUNE 4.
- Visit their local voter registration office in person and complete the application. If during the absentee ballot voting period the application is approved, the voter will be allowed to cast their vote at that time.
- THE LAST DAY OF IN-PERSON ABSENTEE VOTING IS SATURDAY, JUNE 8. All local voter registration offices will be open that day. Find your local office: www.elections.virginia.gov/LocalVRO
- ALL ABSENTEE BALLOTS MUST BE RECEIVED BY THE LOCAL VOTER REGISTRATION OFFICE NO LATER THAN 7 P. M. ON ELECTION DAY (TUESDAY, JUNE 11).
For all other information on voting on June 11, click here.
