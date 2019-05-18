VDOT suspending most work zones during Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is suspending most of its work zones and lane closures during Memorial Day weekend to help traveling easier.
The suspension will be in place from noon Friday, May 24 until noon Tuesday, May 28.
While most lane closures will be lifted, drivers could still see semi-permanent work zones in place. A full list of those can be found here.
Based on traffic data from previous years, VDOT says drivers can expect congestion at the following times and places:
- Between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on both Friday and Monday
- Saturday and Sunday midday
- I-95 south and I-64 east from Saturday morning to Sunday afternoon
- I-95 north and I-64 west on Monday from around noon to late in the evening
VDOT also says to follow the following safety tips during your travel.
- If you plan to drink, have a designated driver or use a ride service
- Buckle up
- Keep your eyes on the road
- Take a break if you are drowsy
- If you are a passenger, speak up if someone is driving distracted
For real time traffic updates, visit VDOT’s website or download their mobile app.
