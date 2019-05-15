Mom of SC 8-year-old who died in home invasion says son was ‘the best kid in the world’

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The mother of the 8-year-old boy who was shot and later died during an early-morning home invasion on Tuesday in Lexington County says her family is at a loss following his death.
Mason Hanahan died at the hospital after being shot during a home invasion on Cedar Vale Drive. Mason was a second-grader at Oak Grove Elementary School and loved by everyone who knew him.
Mason’s mom, Tyler Hanahan, says while Mason lives with her, he had asked to stay with his dad after baseball practice on Monday. The last time she saw him, she helped him get ready for school which she calls her “favorite daily routine” because she got to do his hair.
“We’re all devastated,” she said through tears. “I keep thinking this is not real, and I’m going to be able to go and pick him up from school.”
Tyler said he was the best kid in the world and that all of this feels like a nightmare. She says Mason has three siblings who all adored him and are all devastated.
He was a standout third baseman on the Pineview Dixie Youth Baseball team and had dreams of being a professional baseball player.
She says in addition to baseball, he absolutely loved his family, school, his teachers and his classmates.
In her words: “He was just perfect. I can’t explain it. I know I’m his mom, but he was just so special. He loved life and love everyone around him.”
His mom says he had just made his baseball all-star team on Saturday night and had his first practice Monday night.
“He’s been playing third base since he was 4 years-old and wanted to be a professional baseball player,” said Hanahan. “He had just made the all-star team Saturday night and the coach called me Monday night after practice to tell me how great he did.”
She says she just wants people to know Mason was extremely special she can’t explain it and she’s at a loss and can’t believe his life has been taken.
“He adored his family and his siblings and was practically inseparable from his 6-year-old sister,” she said.
Mason’s school issued a letter to students, faculty, staff, and parents on Tuesday, saying:
Funeral services for Mason Hanahan will be held on 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Lexington Chapel of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home.
