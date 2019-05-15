20-year-old man charged with murder in Floral Ave. shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom | May 15, 2019 at 12:20 PM EDT - Updated August 2 at 3:56 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder in Richmond.

The Richmond Police Department received a call for a person shot in the 1100 block of Floral Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. May 5

Officers found a man - identified Thursday as William Reed Jr. of Richmond - dead in the roadway.

Jonathan Rose, 20, of Chesterfield, turned himself in to police June 14 and has been charged with murder, robbery, carjacking and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Johnathan Rose. (Source: Richmond police)

