Richmond set for first-ever Crab Cake Week

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - 30 restaurants in Richmond are partnering with The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay to present the city’s first-ever Crab Cake Week from June 1 to June 9.
The purpose of Crab Cake Week is to highlight the relationship between clean water and the seafood that Virginians enjoy from the Chesapeake Bay.
During the week, participating restaurants will be serving crab cakes made from local, sustainably sourced Chesapeake Bay blue crabs, and donating 10% of their crab cake sales back to the Alliance to support Chesapeake restoration work.
Participating restaurants will offer coasters, table tents and menu inserts with information about simple actions residents can take to help preserve and protect the lands, rivers and streams of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
The Alliance is partnering with the Virginia Seafood Council to assist restaurant owners in sourcing local crab meat from Virginia-based suppliers and supporting the local seafood economy.
Participating Richmond restaurants include:
- Acacia Midtown
- Bar Solita
- Bookbinders
- Brunch
- The Camel
- Charm City Crab Cakes RVA
- Demi’s Mediterranean Kitchen
- Dutch & Company
- Julep’s
- Laura Lee’s
- Lemaire
- Little Saint
- Lunch & Supper
- Max’s on Broad
- Minibar
- Nile
- Patrick Henry Pub
- Perch (vegan crab cake)
- Postbellum
- Rappahannock
- Roosevelt
- Sam Miller’s
- Savory Grain
- Shagbark
- Tarrant’s
- Tarrant’s West
- Tazza Kitchen (3 locations)
- Upper Shirley Vineyards
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.