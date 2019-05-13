1 of pair of brothers wanted in Richmond murder arrested

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for two brothers wanted in connection to a robbery that led to a deadly shooting that happened April 30.
Timon A. Ward, 18, and Timothy A. Ward, 19, both of North Chesterfield, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. Timon Ward was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on May 22 in Chesterfield. Timothy Ward is still wanted.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of Chateau Drive for a shooting around 10:15 p.m. April 30.
When they arrived, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
The man was identified as Reginald K. Addo, 40, of Richmond.
“We have reason to believe the brothers may be hiding out together,” Capt. James Laino said. “They may have fled the Richmond area. Our best bet now is to act on tips that may come to us through Crime Stoppers.”
Timon Ward is described as a black male, 5-foot-10, weighs 210 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. Timothy Ward is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, weighs 160 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
