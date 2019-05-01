Construction to begin on Holladay Elementary expansion this fall

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A Henrico County elementary school is celebrating 50 years, but while the district is looking back, it’s also looking forward.
Countless students have walked the halls of Holladay Elementary School over the past 50 years, but soon there will be double the amount of room.
The new portion of the building will be added on to the existing structure. The new construction project is set to begin in the fall and will take a few years. It’s set to be finished at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The expansion includes 30 classrooms, a new bus loop and new play areas. It is expected to hold 650 students.
The project will cost an estimated $20 million, but tax payers are saving $3 million by adding on to the current school.
Students will be able to attend school as the construction is going on.
